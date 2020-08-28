X

Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

By The Associated Press
The Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks on Friday while the Reds are expected to counter with Tyler Mahle

Chicago Cubs (18-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-17, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.55 ERA) Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 4.41 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The Reds are 7-9 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 46 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 10, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-7 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 37 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads them with six, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 hits and has 23 RBIs.

David Bote leads the Cubs with 17 RBIs and is batting .214.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

