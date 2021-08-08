Mahle, Reds beat Pirates 3-2, complete 4-game sweep

Hayes had gone 100 at-bats without a home run before leading off the sixth with a solo drive to make it a one-run game. Hayes' previous homer came on July 5 off Atlanta's Josh Tomlin.

Mychal Givens earned his second save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He'd been on the IL since June 24 with a right elbow sprain. Right-hander Brad Brach was placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder impingement.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Steven Brault will make his second start of the season on Tuesday when the Pirates begin a three-game series with the Cardinals at PNC Park.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo will take the mound Monday at Cleveland. He is 0-2 lifetime with a 4.80 ERA against the Indians.

