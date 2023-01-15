Mag's 3-pointer lifts Rutgers to OT win over Ohio State

The lead then changed hands on every made basket or pair of free throws during a five-minute stretch of the second half until Spencer made 1 of 2 from the line, leaving the score tied at 53 with 5:10 remaining.

A pullup jumper by Sensabaugh tied it one last time at 57 in the final minute of regulation, then he grabbed the rebound of a missed jumper by Spencer with 19 seconds left. Sensabaugh missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left and the game went to overtime.

The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) have won seven of their past eight games since back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall in December. Rutgers plays at Michigan State on Thursday.

Ohio State (10-7, 2-4) has lost four in a row, all in conference play. The Buckeyes play at Nebraska on Wednesday.

