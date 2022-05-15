journal-news logo
Magno, Castellanos lead NYCFC past Crew, 2-0

Updated 9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Talles Magno scored early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Magno took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez and fired a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) the lead in the ninth minute. Castellanos connected in the 59th minute with his sixth goal of the season.

NYCFC went 4-0-1 on a five-match homestand split between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, outscoring the visitors 16-4 overall.

The Crew (3-4-4) fell to 0-2-4 on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

