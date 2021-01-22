Magistrate denies bond for Ohio man in Capitol breach case

The FBI identified them as part of the Oath Keepers, which believes in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights.

Details of the documents made public offer some insight to planning and coordination behind the extraordinary attack involving extremist supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watkins and Crowl allegedly belong to the Ohio State Regular Militia, dues-paying members of the Oath Keepers.

They are charged with counts including conspiracy, conspiracy to hurt an officer, violent entry, obstruction of official business, and destruction of government property.

Asked in a Tuesday hearing whether she understood the charges, the Daily News reported, Watkins replied: “I understand them but I don't understand how I got them.”