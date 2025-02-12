Magestro leads Youngstown State against Wright State after 24-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Wright State after Malia Magestro scored 24 points in Youngstown State's 61-56 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Penguins have gone 8-4 in home games. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon with 12.6 assists per game led by Magestro averaging 2.4.

The Raiders are 4-11 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is 3-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Youngstown State's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.5 points. Magestro is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rylee Sagester averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Amaya Staton is averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.