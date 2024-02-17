Maddox scores 21, rallies Toledo to 85-83 victory over Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 59 seconds left to rally Toledo to an 85-83 victory over Ohio on Friday night.

Maddox made 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers, adding six assists for the Rockets (16-9, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Ra'Heim Moss totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Javan Simmons pitched in with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Tyler Cochran scored 13 with eight boards. Freshman Sonny Wilson had 12 points as all five starters scored in double figures.