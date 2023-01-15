journal-news logo
Maddox scores 18 as Toledo downs Northern Illinois 84-67

1 hour ago
Led by Dante Maddox Jr.'s 18 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 84-67 on Saturday night

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 18 points as Toledo beat Northern Illinois 84-67 on Saturday night.

Maddox was 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Rockets (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Dennis Ray also had 15.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (5-12, 1-3) with 22 points. Kaleb Thornton added 21 points, seven assists and four steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also recorded seven points.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Ohio while Northern Illinois visits Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

