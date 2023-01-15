Maddox scores 18 as Toledo downs Northern Illinois 84-67

Maddox was 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Rockets (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Dennis Ray also had 15.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (5-12, 1-3) with 22 points. Kaleb Thornton added 21 points, seven assists and four steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also recorded seven points.