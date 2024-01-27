Maddox puts up 26 as Toledo downs Bowling Green 88-72

Led by Dante Maddox Jr.'s 26 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 88-72
news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr. had 26 points in Toledo's 88-72 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Maddox added seven rebounds for the Rockets (13-7, 7-1 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and five steals. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Falcons (14-6, 5-3) were led in scoring by Marcus Hill, who finished with 25 points. Da'Shawn Phillip added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Bowling Green. In addition, Jason Spurgin had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

