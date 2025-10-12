MAC matchup features Toledo playing Kent State

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 441.3 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 235.7 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 205.7 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (44th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 226.0 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 137.3 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 88.7 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (13th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 271.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 185.5 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 85.8 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 19.2 points per game (117th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 468.2 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 256.5 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 211.7 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (132nd)

Kent State is 135th in third down percentage, converting 26.4% of the time. Toledo ranks 15th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.9%.

Toledo is 133rd in the FBS averaging 79.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Kent State's 33rd-ranked 44.8 per-game average.

Kent State is 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Toledo's red zone defense ranks 63rd at 83.3%.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 1,189 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 601 yards on 103 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 480 yards on 37 catches, 6 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 790 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 58.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 254 yards on 75 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 242 yards on 10 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Toledo was beaten by Bowling Green 28-23 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Gleason led Toledo with 264 yards on 19-of-30 passing (63.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Trayanum carried the ball 27 times for 125 yards and scored one touchdown. Vandeross put up 100 yards on six catches.

Kent State won 42-6 over UMass on Saturday, Oct. 11. DeShields led Kent State with 148 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordan Nubin had 80 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Dashawn Martin had three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Toledo plays at Washington State on Oct. 25. Kent State hosts Bowling Green on Oct. 25.