MAC matchup features Toledo against Akron

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 418.5 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 214.3 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 204.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (53rd)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 246.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 145 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 101.3 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (25th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 156.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (113th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 451.3 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 286.8 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 164.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (105th)

Akron ranks 132nd in third down percentage, converting 26.8% of the time. Toledo ranks 61st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35.7%.

Toledo is 115th in the FBS averaging 71 penalty yards per game, compared to Akron's 15th-ranked 34.5 per-game average.

Akron is 97th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Toledo's red zone defense ranks 41st at 77.8%.

Akron is 104th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:18, compared to Toledo's 47th-ranked average of 31:21.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 688 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 401 yards on 65 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 258 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 694 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 47 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 278 yards on 38 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Israel Polk, 163 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Toledo fell 14-13 to Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 20. Gleason led Toledo with 89 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Trayanum carried the ball 26 times for 153 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Terrell Crosby Jr. recorded 34 yards on three catches.

Akron won 51-7 over Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 20. Finley led Akron with 219 yards on 13-of-23 passing (56.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Gant had 161 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. Myles Walker had five receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Toledo plays at Bowling Green on Oct. 11. Akron hosts Central Michigan on Oct. 4.