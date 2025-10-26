MAC matchup features Bowling Green taking on Buffalo

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 315.9 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 165.0 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 150.9 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (119th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 354.9 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 209.4 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 145.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (80th)

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 368.4 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 222.1 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 146.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (93rd)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 337.9 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 194.8 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 143.1 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (45th)

Buffalo is 102nd in third down percentage, converting 36.2% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 32nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.1%.

Buffalo ranks 106th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green's 50th-ranked +2 margin.

Bowling Green ranks 103rd in the FBS averaging 63.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Buffalo's 38th-ranked 46.8 per-game average.

Bowling Green is 66th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 85.7% of trips. Buffalo's red zone defense ranks 16th at 75.0%.

Buffalo is 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:41, compared to Bowling Green's 38th-ranked average of 31:11.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 830 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 316 yards on 76 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 278 yards on 23 catches, 1 TD

Buffalo

Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson, 1,603 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 544 yards on 143 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 578 yards on 44 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Bowling Green lost 24-21 to Kent State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Baron May led Bowling Green with 142 yards on 12-of-22 passing (54.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown. Austyn Dendy carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards and scored one touchdown. Johnson recorded 53 yards on three catches.

Buffalo fell 24-16 to Akron on Saturday, Oct. 25. Roberson threw for 266 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with one touchdown and four interceptions. Henderson had 67 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for two yards. Nik McMillan had eight receptions for 177 yards.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at Eastern Michigan on Nov. 8. Buffalo plays at Central Michigan on Nov. 12.