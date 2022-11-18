MAC football: Akron at Buffalo postponed by winter storm

Officials are considering shifting the game from Saturday to Sunday pending travel conditions. The National Weather Service has a lake-effect storm warning that’s now extended through Sunday afternoon, with a projection of two to four feet of snow expected to be dumped on the region.

With two games remaining, Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl-eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.