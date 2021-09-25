journal-news logo
Lynn scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
The Indians are expected to send Eli Morgan to the mound Saturday and the White Sox will give Lance Lynn the start

Chicago White Sox (87-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (75-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-5, 2.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +157, White Sox -184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 38-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .349.

The White Sox have gone 38-40 away from home. Chicago's lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 1-0. Dylan Cease notched his 13th victory and Luis Robert went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Trevor Stephan registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 35 home runs and is batting .267.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 152 hits and is batting .305.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

