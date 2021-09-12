Lynch rallies Temple to 45-24 road win over Akron

Temple (1-1) spotted the Zips a 14-0 lead before Lynch got the Owls on the scoreboard with his bomb to Jones — cutting the deficit in half with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Lynch's pass to Jones was on the first play after Akron's Kato Nelson connected with Tony Grimes Jr. from 17 yards out to put the Zips (0-2) up two scores.

Cory Smigel's 39-yard field goal stretched Akron's lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter before the Owls' defense delivered. Layton Jordan forced a Nelson fumble that was scooped up by William Kwenkue and returned 38 yards for a TD to pull Temple within three points. Manny Walker's pick-6 on a DJ Irons pass on the Zips' ensuing possession gave Temple the lead for good.