Lyles' pitching, Heim's homer lead Rangers past Indians 7-2

The Indians (79-82) clinched a losing record for the first time since 2012. They’ll play Sunday for the last time with the nickname they’ve used since 1915. The team will be called the Guardians starting next season.

Heim homered for the first time since Sept. 11 and for only the second time since a flurry of five in three games July 30-Aug. 1 that included consecutive walk-offs.

Willie Calhoun also homered for Texas, leading off the game with a home run for the second time in his career.

Myles Straw pulled a two-out double into the left-field corner in the third inning to score Yu Chang with Cleveland’s first run.

McKenzie allowed four runs on four hits plus four walks in four innings. He lost his last three starts of the season, giving up 14 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings.

Lyles leads the major leagues in home runs allowed (38) and went into Saturday with the third highest opponents’ batting average among big league qualifiers (.281).

The roof at Globe Life Field was open for the first time since June 8 and the 10th time in 80 games this season. First-pitch temperature was 82 degrees under a partly cloudy sky compared to the constant 72 degrees with the roof closed. Texas is 5-5 with the roof open. … A first-inning foul ball smashed by Indians 3B Jose Ramirez broke through the plexiglass of the photographers’ well adjacent to the far end of the Rangers’ first-base dugout and ricocheted around it. No one was hurt. … Texas rookie CF Leody Taveras was caught stealing for the first time in 19 career attempts.

Indians RHP Aaron Civale (11-5, 4/03 ERA) has already clinched his most wins in a season and the club lead in victories. Civale went 1-3 in September with a 7.39 ERA.

Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.32) is tied for fifth among A.L. rookies with 24 starts and eighth with 114 2/3 innings pitched.

