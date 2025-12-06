Lyles leads Akron against Tulane after 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Tulane after Amani Lyles scored 24 points in Akron's 97-77 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Green Wave have gone 4-1 in home games. Tulane has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Zips have gone 0-1 away from home. Akron averages 96.2 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Tulane makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Akron averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Curtis Williams is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.0 points.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Zips. Lyles is averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

