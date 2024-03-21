Lukosius leads Cincinnati to 73-72 overtime win against San Francisco in NIT

Simas Lukosius scored 28 points to lead the Cincinnati Bearcats, including the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Bearcats defeated the San Francisco Dons 73-72 on Wednesday in the NIT
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 28 points to lead Cincinnati, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining in the overtime, and the Bearcats took down San Francisco 73-72 on Wednesday in the NIT.

Lukosius went 9 of 15 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bearcats (21-14). Dan Skillings Jr. added 16 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jizzle James went 5 of 13 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Malik Thomas led the way for the Dons (23-11) with 31 points. Ndewedo Newbury added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for San Francisco. Jonathan Mogbo also put up 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Lukosius scored 11 points in the first half for Cincinnati, who led 38-35 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

