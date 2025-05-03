Lukes delivers tiebreaking hit in eighth, Ramírez leaves injured as Blue Jays beat Guardians 5-3

Lukes lined the winning hit off right-hander Jakob Junis (0-1) to end Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

Brendon Little (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Jeff Hoffman finished for his seventh save in seven chances. Hoffman retired Gabriel Arias to end it, stranding runners at second and third.

Toronto won its third straight game after losing eight of its previous nine.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana hit a leadoff homer in the second, but Alejandro Kirk answered with a two-run single in the third.

Guardians catcher Bo Naylor tied it with a solo homer in the fourth.

George Springer restored Toronto’s lead with a solo shot in the fifth, but Santana knotted it again in the sixth, chasing Bassitt with an RBI single.

Bassitt allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Guardians left-hander Logan Allen allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Lukes lined a 1-1 sinker to right field, driving in Springer from third base and pinch-runner Daulton Varsho from second.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 9-1 this season when they score five runs or more.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.14) on Saturday.

