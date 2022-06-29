Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds beat Cubs 5-3

The Cubs (28-46) loaded the bases in the bottom half, but Castillo escaped the jam when he retired Yan Gomes on a fly ball to left on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Castillo clapped into his glove as he left the mound after the final out.

The Reds (26-47) chased Thompson in the seventh, and India hit a 421-foot drive to center against Rowan Wick with two out. It was the second homer of the season for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year.

Thompson was charged with four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

MAKING MOVES

The Reds recalled catcher Michael Papierski from Triple-A Louisville and optioned catcher Chris Okey to their top farm club. They also traded catcher Sandy León to Cleveland for cash.

Papierski was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Saturday.

The Reds also said infielder Colin Moran cleared waivers and was outrighted to Louisville. He could decline the assignment and become a free agent.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Tommy Pham was scratched because of low back stiffness. Max Schrock replaced Pham in left field.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder inflammation) and LHP Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) each threw two innings of live BP. OF Seiya Suzuki (finger sprain) and 2B Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) were the hitters for the sessions. Stroman threw 36 pitches, and Smyly finished with 32. Manager David Ross said Suzuki could go out on a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday if he feels good after the workout. ... LHP Wade Miley (shoulder strain) played catch. ... OF Jason Heyward is being treated for right knee soreness. He will be reevaluated in the next couple days.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA) and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59) pitch on Wednesday night. The hard-throwing Greene has allowed a major league-high 20 homers in 14 starts in his first big league season. Steele is 1-0 with a 3.28 ERA in four June starts.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, center, celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Cubs' David Bote (13) is greeted by manager David Ross after scoring against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)