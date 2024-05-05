BreakingNews
Lakota names former district teacher new school superintendent

Luciano Acosta scores for 3rd consecutive game, Cincinnati beats Orlando City 1-0

Luciano Acosta scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Roman Celentano had two saves to help FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 1-0
news
31 minutes ago
X

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Roman Celentano had two saves to help FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Celentano has four shutouts this season.

Cincinnati (6-2-3), has won three consecutive games following back-to-back losses to the New York Red Bulls and Montreal.

Acosta slipped behind the defense on the right side and ran onto a long ball played by DeAndre Yedlin before he cut back to evade a pair of defenders and scored from point-blank range to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the opening minute.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (2-5-3), which had its two-game win streak snapped.

Bret Halsey replaced Yedlin in the 56th minute and was shown a yellow card moments later. The 23-year-old defender picked up his second yellow in the 78th and Cincinnati played a man down the rest of the way.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Lakota names former district teacher new school superintendent
2
Pro-Palestine encampment at Miami U. disperses to avoid suspensions
3
Butler County deputy involved in shooting of suspect
4
Students celebrate Ridgeway principal: ‘They make my day every day’
5
Miami U. pro-Palestinian encampment enters 2nd night; teardown deadline...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top