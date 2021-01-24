X

Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Cleveland St. 81-80 in OT

news | 58 minutes ago
Te’Jon Lucas had 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Cleveland State 81-80 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas matched his career high with a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Cleveland State 81-80 in overtime on Saturday.

The Panthers bounced back from their 64-53 loss against Cleveland State on Friday night.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for Milwaukee (6-5, 5-4 Horizon League) while Donovan Newby scored 10.

Torrey Patton had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (10-5, 10-2). D’Moi Hodge added 14 points and eight rebounds and Tre Gomillion scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.