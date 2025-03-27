Loyola Chicago wins 72-62 over Kent State in NIT quarterfinals

Rubin added nine rebounds for the Ramblers (25-11). Jayden Dawson scored 13 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 11 from 3-point range). Sheldon Edwards shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Sullinger finished with 12 points for the Golden Flashes (24-12). Jamal Sumlin added 11 points for Kent State. Delrecco Gillespie had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 1:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rubin led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-33 at the break. Loyola Chicago used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 46-35 lead.

