Loyola Chicago hosts Dayton after Dawson's 24-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Dayton after Jayden Dawson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago's 77-69 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Ramblers have gone 13-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Kymany Houinsou with 2.8.

The Flyers are 8-5 in A-10 play. Dayton scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 74.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.6 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 6.3 more points per game (75.1) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Dawson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.