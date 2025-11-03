Loyola Chicago hosts Cleveland State to open season

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago starts the season at home against Cleveland State.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ramblers averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Cleveland State finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Vikings averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.