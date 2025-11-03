Loyola Chicago hosts Cleveland State to open season

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the Cleveland State Vikings for the season opener
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Cleveland State Vikings at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago starts the season at home against Cleveland State.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ramblers averaged 16.0 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Cleveland State finished 23-13 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Vikings averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

