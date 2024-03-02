Loyola Chicago defeats No. 21 Dayton 77-72 behind Watson's 24 points

Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola Chicago defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By PATRICK ROSE – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola Chicago defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72 on Friday night.

Philip Alston made a 3 to give the Ramblers a 69-65 lead with 3:03 left, but Koby Brea answered with a 3-pointer for Dayton. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go.

Alston scored 13 points and Miles Rubin blocked four shots for the Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 Atlantic 10), who have won eight of nine.

Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (22-6, 12-4), which has dropped two of three. Enoch Cheeks added 16 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
2
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
3
Tattling on good acts encouraged at local school
4
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
5
Middletown students grow gardens and their knowledge about food
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top