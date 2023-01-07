journal-news logo
X

Lowder scores 21 as Cleveland State knocks off Green Bay

news
34 minutes ago
Led by Drew Lowder's 21 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 82-77 on Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 21 points as Cleveland State beat Green Bay 82-77 on Saturday.

Lowder shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (9-8, 4-2 Horizon). Tristan Enaruna scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Deante Johnson was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Zae Blake finished with 18 points and six assists for the Phoenix (2-15, 1-5). Green Bay also got 18 points from Garren Davis. Cade Meyer also had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
The Learning Kitchen to expand West Chester site, double capacity
2
Taco Bell opens in former Gold Star Chili location in Monroe
3
St. Clair Twp. selects new trustee
4
51 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top