Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

The SBA will have an outreach center open in Huntington through Sept. 29. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Up to $2 million can be borrowed by businesses and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets damaged or destroyed by the disaster, the agency said.