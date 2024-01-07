Lovejoy's layup in OT lifts Eastern Michigan past Kent State 71-69

Lovejoy finished with 16 points and had three steals for the Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Connor Serven scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Tyson Acuff shot 4 for 16 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

Chris Payton led the Golden Flashes (8-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Sullinger added 14 points and three steals for Kent State. VonCameron Davis also recorded 11 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Eastern Michigan hosts Central Michigan and Kent State plays Toledo at home.

