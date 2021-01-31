X

Love scores 34 to lift Wright St. over Robert Morris 86-56

news | 1 hour ago
Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds and Wright St. beat Robert Morris 86-56

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds and Wright St. beat Robert Morris 86-56 on Saturday.

Tanner Holden had 16 points for Wright St. (13-4, 11-3 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Grant Basile had 10 points and three blocks.

Wright St. built a 42-23 halftime lead, a season-low for Robert Morris.

Jon Williams had 10 points for the Colonials (3-9, 2-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Olisa Ngonadi added seven rebounds.

Wright St. also beat Robert Morris 79-70 on Friday.

