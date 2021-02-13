Love scores 29 to carry Wright State past Milwaukee 92-82

Jaylon Hall had 19 points for Wright State (17-4, 15-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points. Tim Finke had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

Josh Thomas scored a career-high 24 points for the Panthers (7-10, 6-9), who have now lost four straight. DeAndre Gholston added 20 points and eight rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points and seven assists. Tafari Simms scored 12 points.