Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

The Hornets seized the momentum and took a 101-98 lead when P.J. Washington hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Oubre made a corner 3 with 47 seconds left.

Allen cut the lead to one and Rozier missed a 3-pointer, setting up a frantic and controversial final few seconds.

Cleveland's Brandon Goodwin missed a short jumper with 2.1 seconds left. Love grabbed the offensive rebound and appeared to miss the follow-up. But officials reviewed the play and called Rozier for a foul. Love converted the tying and the go-ahead free throws with seconds left on the clock and the home crowd screaming its disapproval.

The Hornets tried an inbound alley-oop with 1.2 seconds left, but Gordon Hayward's lob to Miles Bridges hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Were without All-Star guard Darius Garland for a third game due to a sore lower back. ... Cleveland made 14 of 40 3-pointers.

Hornets: Hayward returned to the starting lineup for the Hornets after missing the last six games in the league’s health and safety protocols and struggled, finishing 3 of 13 from the field for seven points.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Indiana Sunday night.

Hornets: Host Miami Saturday night.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket while guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J. B. Bickerstaff reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)