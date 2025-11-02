Louisiana hosts Bowling Green in season opener

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.
Louisiana finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.
Bowling Green went 18-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Falcons averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Monroe council approves $19M contract for design, construction of...
2
People react on social media to $18.3M West Chester Twp. land purchase
3
Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter
4
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
5
Despite lack of size, Lakota East player putting up lofty numbers