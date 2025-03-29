Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Cleveland trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 31-5 on their home court. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 3.4.

The Clippers are 17-20 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.4 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (knee), Max Strus: day to day (rest), Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.