Los Angeles Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness

13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness.

The team made the move with the All-Star hitter before opening a three-game series against the Guardians.

To fill the roster spot, the NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 36-year-old Martinez hasn't played since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue.

Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games. But he's been struggling since the All-Star break. He hit his 300th career home run in June.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

