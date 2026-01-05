Lorient, West Virginia Mountaineers host the Cincinnati Bearcats

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits West Virginia in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Bearcats are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 2.5.

West Virginia's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 13.0 more points per game (74.6) than West Virginia gives up (61.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenen Lorient is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.