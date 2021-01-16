Lorenzen, Castillo among 6 to reach deals with Reds

The 26-year-old Mahle has been a starter for the Reds since 2017. He has a career 13-25 record with a 4.68 ERA and 313 strikeouts in 309 1/3 innings. In 2020 he was 2-2 in nine starts with a 3.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. Mahle collected $225,849 of a prorated $609,793 salary last season.

With Raisel Iglesias traded to the Angels for salary relief, the 28-year-old Garrett will compete to be the Reds' closer in 2021. After breaking in as a starting pitcher with Cincinnati in 2017, he’s been a reliever for the past three seasons with a 3.65 ERA in 158 appearances. He was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 games last season. Left-handed batters hit just .043 against him and struck out 12 times. He collected $220,370 in 2020 based on a prorated salary of $595,000.

Ramirez, a 31-year-old reliever, came to Cincinnati from the Angels as part of the deal that sent Iglesias to Los Angeles. Ramirez also had a previous stint with the Red Sox. In his six-year career he is 13-10 with a 4.18 ERA in 211 innings. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA for the Angels over 21 innings in 2020. He made $333,333 of a prorated $900,000 salary.

