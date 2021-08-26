Former Icahn Enterprises chief to lead struggling Lordstown

However, the company has fought to secure new funding and said that it is unable to guarantee that it will last through the year. Last month Lordstown, based just outside of Youngstown, acknowledged receiving two subpoenas from federal regulators and also that prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation into the company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission asked in a pair of subpoenas for documents related to the company’s merger with DiamondPeak, a special purpose acquisition company. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have gained prominence this year as a quick route to becoming publicly traded and listing shares on an exchange.

But now investors are seeking information that would traditionally be included in an initial public offering, information that was not available when Lordstown went public through a SPAC.

The company has since acknowledged that it had no firm orders for its vehicles and Lordstown said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was “investigating these matters.”