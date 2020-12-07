Longtime National Spelling Bee director steps down

Kimble began working for Scripps in 1991, shortly after graduating from college, and became executive director in 1998. During her tenure, the national exposure on ESPN and the quirky charisma of the young spellers, who can compete through the eighth grade, have led to increased popularity for the competition.

In order to win, spellers must demonstrate a mastery of roots, definitions and language patterns that allows them to figure out even those rare words in the dictionary they haven't seen before. Spellers devote hours a day for years of their lives to preparing for the bee, often working with private coaches, and use study guides that have taken some of the mystery out of the Scripps word list.

In the past two decades, most of the winners of the bee have been Indian-American, many the children of highly educated first-generation immigrants.

Last year's bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie after Scripps ran out of words difficult enough to challenge the elite spellers remaining on stage. Some observers argued that the bee had failed in its mission, but Kimble characterized the result as a triumph.

“Look at these kids. They worked so hard and they achieved so much,” Kimble said at the time. “I think it’s the best night ever for the bee.”

Scripps did not provide a timetable for Kimble's departure but said it would conduct a national search for her successor while also considering internal candidates.

