Longtime Cavaliers broadcaster Joe Tait dead at 83

“Joe was also famous for his dry wit and his pragmatic view of life and probably wouldn’t have wanted a big, sentimental sendoff,” the Cavs said. "So, to paraphrase the legend, himself – Let’s not say: ‘goodbye.’ Let’s just say: “Have a GOOD night, everybody!’”

Tait did radio and TV play-by-play for the Cleveland Indians for 16 seasons. He also called games for the WNBA's Cleveland Rockers, Cleveland Crusaders hockey and Mount Union football.

Tait was born in Evanston, Illinois. He began his radio career at Monmouth College (Illinois) before graduating in 1959. He had planned to be a writer, but changed his career course after a professor sent him to record a basketball game and heard his call.

Tait also served three years in the Army.

He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame media wing in 2010.

There were no immediate information on services.

