Longest-serving trustee in Ohio stepping down after 52 years

William “Andy” Thompson, 84. was first elected as a trustee in Thompson Township in 1970 and has since served 13 consecutive, four-year terms, often running unopposed in the Delaware County community.

However, he decided not to seek re-election this year, telling The Columbus Dispatch "I can't do what I used to do." Rural townships have no service departments, meaning work such as road repairs and mowing are often done by elected officials and volunteers.