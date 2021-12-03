journal-news logo
Long scores 17 to carry Youngstown St. over Milwaukee 70-68

Owen Long registered 17 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated Milwaukee 70-68 in a Horizon League opener for both teams

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Owen Long registered 17 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated Milwaukee 70-68 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener for both teams.

Long made a 3-pointer that gave the Penguins a 67-66 lead with 1:46 remaining and then split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with eight seconds left. Donovan Newby missed a shot at the buzzer for Milwaukee.

Tevin Olison had 18 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (3-3, 1-0 Horizon League). Michael Akuchie added 10 points and nine rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes also had 10 points.

DeAndre Gholston had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Newby added 13 points. Tafari Simms had 12 points and seven rebounds.

