Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

“This is justice for the first time in three decades,” defense attorney David Hine said. Program manager Bekky Baker of the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center, which supported a new trial, said Jones had been behind bars “for like over 9,000 days for something he didn’t do.”

Prosecutors said in a statement that 10 courts had reviewed and upheld the conviction, and Jones' release was ordered despite a state constitutional prohibition on bail for those charged with capital offenses.

"The family of Rhoda Nathan and the people of Hamilton County deserve better than this,” the statement said.

Prosecutors also argued that Jones was a flight risk, but defense attorney Jay Clark said that wasn't the case given the stakes.

“When you’ve protested your innocence for 27 years and now you have a chance to establish it? You’re not going to take off,” he said.