Londynn Jones scores 22 to help No. 4 UCLA rout No. 13 Ohio State 75-46 and reach Big Ten title game

Londynn Jones made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points, leading No. 4 UCLA to a 75-46 rout of No. 13 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals
UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) drives on Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) drives on Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Londynn Jones made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points Saturday, leading No. 4 UCLA to a 75-46 rout over No. 13 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The victory sets up a third showdown between the league's regular-season champ, No. 2 Southern California, and the runner-up Bruins on Sunday. The Trojans swept the first two meetings, and Round 3 of the cross-town rivalry is what many hoped to see.

Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez each scored 12 points in limited action. Betts had six rebounds, Jaquez had five as UCLA (29-2) won its second straight by double digits.

Jaloni Cambridge scored 10 points to lead the Buckeyes (25-6).

But this game was never really close after the Bruins took a 16-5 lead less than five minutes into the game. UCLA then closed the first half on a 9-0 spurt, keeping Ohio State scoreless over the final 3:09, to take a 44-21 lead.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played well most of this season but struggled in every facet of the game — shooting, defense and rebounding — against the more motivated Bruins.

UCLA: Coach Cori Close's team came to Indy with a mission — getting another shot at the Trojans. They've certainly played well so far, although the real challenge comes Sunday.

Key moment

Betts scored her first points on back-to-back baskets early in the second quarter and her presence helped fuel the closing first-half run from which the Buckeyes never recovered.

Key stat

Ohio State was outrebounded 21-9 in the first half and was outscored 22-4 in second-chance points during the first two quarters.

Up next

The Buckeyes have a week to figure out what went wrong before starting NCAA Tournament play.

UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) drives on Ohio State center Elsa Lemmila (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) protects the ball from Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) drives on Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) and Chance Gray (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) drives on Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) drives on Ohio State guard Ava Watson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) drives between Ohio State forward Eboni Walker (55) and Jaloni Cambridge (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff watches against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA forward Janiah Barker (0) drives on Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA forward Janiah Barker (0) shoots on Ohio State forward Ajae Petty (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) passes as UCLA forward Timea Gardiner (30) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots on UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

