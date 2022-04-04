Lockout experience fuels Astros' Baker's unorthodox approach

“How many people have even been in this situation?” Baker said. “I’ve been in every situation of this type, but they’ve all been different. Even though I think I have really good experience, you don’t know, man, until you get into it.”

Baker applied lessons learned during those work stoppages to this year’s condensed spring.

Notably, when some teams deployed potential opening day lineups in their first spring games, Baker held nearly all major league position players out of the Astros' first four Grapefruit League games.

While the Astros’ core group of hitters exit camp healthy, it remains to be seen whether their bats are ready for the season. Only three regulars — Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena — will head west from Florida with a batting average above .300. Most have fewer than 25 plate appearances.

“We always trust his experience,” said third baseman Alex Bregman, who went 6 for 24 this spring.

Baker also slow-played his pitching staff.

Entering spring already on a throwing program as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Verlander made four starts. The remaining four pitchers in Houston's rotation combined to make six starts.

“I think you have to have faith in Dusty on this one,” Verlander said. “It’s something that none of us have been through.”

On Monday, in Houston’s final spring training game, José Urquidy made only his second start on a main ballpark mound, tossing five shutout innings at the New York Mets.

Baker intends to continue his conservative approach when the Astros open the regular season on Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels.

“Early in the season I’m going to have to give guys a rest when I wouldn’t normally give them a rest,” Baker said. “They haven’t played three or four games in a row or nine innings yet.”

Baker now turns his attention to the first weeks of the regular season. He'll be looking for a better result than in that 1995 season, when his Giants finished in the NL West cellar.

He expects young fastball hitters and experienced pitchers with a feel for their off-speed pitches to start fast, taking advantage of pitchers who haven't locked in their breaking balls and hitters who need more plate appearances to time their swings. Baker also is concerned about the potential for early injuries, the likelihood of which could increase because of the shortened spring training.

“This is a very volatile situation that we’re about to enter into because if you get hurt early in April, you’ll never get into shape, or you’ll be playing catch-up the whole time,” Baker said.

