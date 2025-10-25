Lochow runs for 2 TDs, Dayton picks off 3 passes as Flyers end 11-game Blue Hose win streak 35-19

Josh Williams' interception led to Lochow's 5-yard score in a 21-point Dayton second quarter. Mac Grant III had the other pick.

Dayton's other second-quarter scores came on Luke Hansen's 32-yard run one play after a short Presbyterian punt and Drew VanFleet's 31-yard pass to Ethan Thulin with 14 seconds left in the half.

Presbyterian (7-1, 3-1), ranked No. 16 in the FCS coaches' poll, scored on the game’s second play from scrimmage on Hurst’s 72-yard pass play to Cincere Gill. Dayton responded with Lochow’s long TD run before the Blue Hose took their final lead on Nathan Levicki’s 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard first-quarter drive.

Lochow finished with 133 yards on 17 carries.

Hurst thew for 215 yards with Gill collecting 107 yards on three catches.

