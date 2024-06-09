Lively wins 5th straight start, Ramirez, Kwan homer and Guardians top Marlins 8-0

“Throw strikes, throw competitive pitches and keep them in and out and use my fastball a lot more than I ever have,” Lively said about his string of successful outings.

Josh Naylor had two hits and drove in two runs for the AL Central-leading Guardians (41-22).

Miami, an NL worst 22-42, has lost five of six. The Marlins were held to four hits or fewer for the ninth time and advanced only two runners to scoring position.

Roddery Muñoz (1-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in four-plus innings.

Ramirez hit his 18th home run in the first inning and leads the major leagues with 61 RBIs. Naylor had an RBI single in the third, and Cleveland broke open the game with a six-run fifth.

The 28-minute half inning enabled Lively to pitch the fifth with a larger lead but with a long period before he took the mound again. Manager Stephen Vogt decided to pull his starter after 65 pitches.

“That long inning, he got a little tight sitting there,” Vogt said. “Then he went out and felt fine. But he came back in feeling tight and in a game like that, where he had sat for that long, we just felt it was time to move from him and try to be smart.”

Kwan chased Muñoz with a two-run homer, Naylor singled in a run off Declan Cronin and David Fry had an RBI double. Kyle Manzardo added a sacrifice fly and Will Brennan a run-scoring single.

"Two strikes, try to spoil the pitch and try to see another one,” Kwan said.

Marlins infielder Emmanuel Rivera pitched a one-hit ninth. He threw 11 pitches, the fastest 85.2 mph.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) is to make his third rehabilitation outing with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain)went on the 15-day IL, a day after feeling discomfort and leaving a start after 2 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-5, 5.66) will start the series finale for the Guardians on Sunday while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-7, 5.68).

