LIU visits Xavier after Givens' 25-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on LIU after MacKenzie Givens scored 25 points in Xavier's 77-70 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Musketeers are 4-3 in home games. Xavier has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sharks are 2-3 on the road. LIU is the NEC leader with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadidia Toure averaging 6.4.

Xavier averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.6 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Givens is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.6 points.

Laura Molnarova is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 8.4 points. Toure is averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.6 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.