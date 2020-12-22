X

Littleson, Rollins lift Toledo over Northern Illinois 78-55

news | 57 minutes ago
Spencer Littleson scored 18 points as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 78-55

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored 18 points as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 78-55 on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Mattia Acunzo added 15 points and Marreon Jackson added 11 points for Toledo (7-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6, 0-2). Tyler Cochran added 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.