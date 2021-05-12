List of candidates for next Columbus police chief down to 9

City officials, including Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., were interviewing candidates this week with the goal of a selection by month's end. A public forum introducing three to four finalists is scheduled for May 19.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, a Democrat, has repeatedly said an outside candidate is needed to enact broad cultural changes within the agency. The city has also created a first-ever assistant chief post to allow the next chief to bring his or her own team.